This video discusses business compliance in Ghana. How to
register a company in Ghana, trends shaping the retail landscape,
processes involved in obtaining a work permit, and technology
transfer agreement, and how to go about it. Episodes are filled
with a wealth of information from our experienced business
consultants and partners of Firmus Advisory, Alex Twumasi, and Edem
Seshie respectively.
