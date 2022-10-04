ARTICLE

This video discusses business compliance in Ghana. How to register a company in Ghana, trends shaping the retail landscape, processes involved in obtaining a work permit, and technology transfer agreement, and how to go about it. Episodes are filled with a wealth of information from our experienced business consultants and partners of Firmus Advisory, Alex Twumasi, and Edem Seshie.

