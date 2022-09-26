ARTICLE

Over the several years, as part of our business consulting and advisory services, we have realized that most people starting their business in Ghana, lack a clear understanding of the steps, cost and requirements for meeting the various business regulatory compliances. Again, we observed that people generally do not know the responsibilities of the various agencies and their various locations.

To help address the challenges faced by investors and business promoters when starting their businesses, we developed a one-stop-booklet titled “THE COMPLIANCE PASSPORT”. The term “PASSPORT” is used because, it is portable, you can conveniently carry it with you anywhere, and the information takes you to your destination (that is, all the basic information you need to know about a specific government agency).

