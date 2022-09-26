Decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic dated August 23, 2022 No. 470 establishes the fees for state registration (re-registration) and registration of the termination of activities of legal entities, branches (representative offices).

For the state registration of legal entities, branches (representative offices) within the period established by the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, a fee of 507 soms is determined; for state re-registration - 457 soms; for state registration of termination of activities of legal entities, branches (representative offices) - 526 soms.

