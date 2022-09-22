The Singapore Academy of Law (SAL) and the Singapore Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (SVCA) have launched the Venture Capital Investment Model Agreements (VIMA) 2.0, an update and expansion to VIMA. Since its launch in 2018, VIMA has been widely adopted to provide a balanced and common reference point for financing documentation in the start-up and venture capital communities, making negotiations between investors and start-ups more efficient and reducing friction.

Withers Tech Asia is pleased to have contributed our expertise by participating in the core working group for VIMA 2.0 leading up to its launch, led by Head and Corporate Partner Joel Shen, who was supported by Associate Gabriel Li. As part of the working group, Joel collaborated with key organizations and experts in preparation of the suite of agreements.

With VIMA 2.0, the agreements have been updated and expanded to reflect market trends, and incorporate feedback from users following industry consultation. Our participation in the development of the documents demonstrates our thought leadership in the venture capital sector, and we are pleased to assist our clients in using VIMA 2.0 to facilitate their transactions.

The entire VIMA 2.0 suite is available for free on the SAL and SVCA websites.

Joel Shen comments: "SAL and SVCA's initiative to develop the technology and venture capital ecosystem in Singapore and across Southeast Asia aligns with Withers Tech Asia's well-established venture capital and start-up practice in the region, and reinforces our commitment to facilitate and refine the venture capital investment process. Having worked on the original VIMA documents when they were first introduced, I am pleased to have been a part of the VIMA 2.0 working group."

