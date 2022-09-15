ARTICLE

Ghana: Doing Business In Ghana Series, Season 2 Ep. 1 | How To Obtain A Gold Buyers License In Ghana (Video)

Obtaining a Gold Buyers License always seems a bit difficult. in this episode, Alex and Edmund Djarbann, a Compliance Business Executive at Firmus Advisory discusses the process of obtaining a Golf Export License.

Originally published Nov 29, 2021

