ARTICLE

Ghana: Doing Business In Ghana Series, Season 2 Ep. 2 | How To Register A Company Limited By Guarantee (Video)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Afia Boatemaa, Senior Compliance Executive at Firmus Advisory, joins Alex to discuss the process of registering an NGO/ Not-for-profit Organization in Ghana.

self

Originally published Dec 13, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.