September 2022 – Zuric i Partneri (ZiP) Kinstellar has advised two separate groups of companies on the incorporation of two employer associations in Croatia: the Association of Trade and Logistics, and the Association of the Processing Industry and Technology.

Both associations were founded with the aim of creating stronger conditions to respond to the challenges of the upcoming period and to contribute to the growth of the competitiveness of both industries through joint action and constructive dialogue with the stakeholders of the relevant institutions, business associations and interest groups.

The Association of Trade and Logistics (UTIL) – The Association has 30 founding member companies with together more than 17,000 employees and turnover of more than EUR 4.5 billion. Founding members include Orbico d.o.o., Konzum Plus d.o.o., Schenker d.o.o. and Fliba d.o.o. (EMMEZETA).

The Association of the Processing Industry and Technology (UPIDuT) – The Association has 30 members companies with together more than 5,500 employees and turnover of more than EUR 800 million. Founding members include Koncar Elektroindustrija d.d., Messer Croatia PLIN d.o.o., TBG Beton d.o.o. (Heidelbergzement Group), PIK Vrbovec Plus d.o.o., Saponia d.d., Zvijezda Plus d.o.o., Jamnica Plus d.o.o., and other important market players.

The Founding Assemblies of both associations were organised by the ZIP Kinstellar team. Miroslav Plaacar, Co-Managing Partner of ZIP Kinstellar in Zagreb, was appointed as President of both Founding Assemblies, and Vedran Kopilovic, Managing Associate in Zagreb, is a member of the Organisational Committee of the associations.

