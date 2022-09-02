ARTICLE

Moldova: List Of Required Documents To Set Up A Limited Liability Company In The Republic Of Moldova

Normative regulation: art.2, art.5, art.7-15 of the Law 220/2007 regarding the state registration of legal entities and individual entrepreneurs, art.171-183 of the Civil Code of the Republic of Moldova.

The state registration of a Limited Liability Company is carried out on a working day, within 24 hours, which is calculated from the working day immediately following the one in which the documents required for registration were presented. State registration of a Limited Liability Company, at the request of the applicant, can be carried out in emergency mode within 4 hours.

For the state registration of a Limited Liability Company with foreign investments in the Republic of Moldova, the following documents must be submitted:

Registration request according to the model approved by the state registration body;

The extract from the register of legal entities of the country in which the legal entity with foreign investments is registered, translated, and notarized by a notary;

The incorporation documents of the foreign legal entity;

The decision of incorporation of the Limited Liability Company;

Article of association of the Limited Liability Company;

The opinion of the National Commission of the Financial Market - for insurance companies, non-state pension funds, savings and loan associations and, in the cases established by the legislation, for non-bank lending organizations;

The document confirming payment of the registration fee;

Information about the beneficial owner, in accordance with Law no. 308/2017 on the prevention and combating of money laundering and terrorist financing. The information about the beneficial owner is completed according to the model approved by the state registration body.

The documents listed in points 2 and 3 must be presented in original or in copies authenticated by a notary and legalized by the consular offices of the Republic of Moldova abroad, being translated into Romanian.

The documents for the state registration of the Limited Liability Company are drawn up in Romanian and are submitted to the state registration body by the founder or by his representative, empowered by a power of attorney drawn up by a notary.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.