The draft diploma on the simplification of licenses and procedures for companies in the environmental area was submitted to public consultation on the 3rd of August (the Proposal").

The Proposal contains measures mainly in the environmental area, but also measures with a transversal impact, applicable to the administrative activity and public authorities (e.g., the certification mechanism for tacit approvals).

The document will be under public consultation until 16 September 2022, and comments must be submitted in digital format on the website ConsultaLex.

