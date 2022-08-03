Thailand has issued separate regulations temporarily exempting hotel operators and factory owners from paying their annual government fee. The special allowances are meant to mitigate the COVID-19-related financial impacts that have hit the hospitality and manufacturing sectors in Thailand.

The exemption for hotel business operators came on July 8, 2022, when the Ministry of the Interior promulgated the Ministerial Regulation Re: Exemption from the Government Fee for Hotel Business Operators B.E. 2565 (2022). This regulation exempts hotel business operators from paying the annual government fee, which is at the rate of THB 40 per room, from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2024.

The exemption for factory business operators was laid out in the Ministry of Industry's July 1, 2022, Ministerial Regulation Re: Exemption from Annual Government Fee for Factory Business Operators B.E. 2565 (2022). Under this regulation, operators of type 2 factories (which must notify the Ministry of Industry before operation) and type 3 factories (which must obtain a factory operation license before operation) as designated under the Factory Act B.E. 2535 and its amendments are relieved from paying the annual government fee from June 10, 2022, to June 9, 2023. This fee varies (ranging from THB 300 to THB 43,500 per year) depending on the horsepower of machinery used in the factory.

