Uzbekistan: Uzbekistan Sets Zero Rates For Customs Duties On Some Goods

In accordance with the Decree of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan “On additional measures to ensure price stability in consumer markets and increase the effectiveness of antimonopoly measures” No. УП-145 dated May 31, 2022 from May 1, 2022 to January 1, 2023:

zero rates of customs duties are set for the import of goods such as fish, milk and cream, butter, bananas, coffee, citrus fruits, etc. (the full list of goods can be found at https://lex.uz/ru/docs /6041645#6044357);

in relation to goods originating from countries with which trade and economic relations do not provide for the most favored nation treatment, the double rate of customs duty is not applied.

Moreover, starting from June 1, 2022, export (export) outside the customs territory of the Republic of Uzbekistan:

vegetable oil, including cottonseed, sunflower, except for cases of prepayment under existing contracts (agreements) until June 1, 2022, as well as processed in accordance with the customs regime of the Republic of Uzbekistan “processing in the customs territory”;

sunflower seeds, as well as seeds and fruits of other oilseeds, with the exception of cases established by law.

