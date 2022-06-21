ARTICLE

Dominican Republic: Public And Private Sector Sign An Agreement For The Protection Of The Loma Quita Espuela Scientific Reserve

The Loma Quita Espuela Foundation and Hacienda Ambrosia signed an agreement for the protection of the Loma Quita Espuela Scientific Reserve, under a cooperation model made up of a non-governmental organization (Loma Quita Espuela Foundation), a private company (Hacienda Ambrosia) and the Dominican State (General Directorate of Parks).

The Loma Quita Espuela Scientific Reserve is of vital importance, not only for its endemic flora and fauna, but also for the production of water that gives life to the María Trinidad Sánchez and Duarte provinces, in the northern region of the Dominican Republic.

In the photo, Mr. Jesús Moreno Portalatín, president of the Loma Quita Espuela Foundation, and our client, Daniel Dalet Casals, representative of 12 Tree Organics/Hacienda Ambrosia at the time of signing the agreement.

