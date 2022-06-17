Quality and integrity are the foundation that strengthen all areas of our business.
Improving our system of quality management is a continual evolving prerogative, and this year, we invested in new technologies and resources, while building a stronger culture of consistency and accountability across.
Our relentless focus on quality underpins our commitment to serve the public interest, drives our ambition to be the most trusted and trustworthy professional services organisation and delivers on ESG commitments, as outlined in KPMG: Our Impact Plan.
Quality is both our individual and collective responsibility and we continue to take steps that elevate our global consistency. And while we have a solid foundation of quality, we need to continuously innovate — never losing focus.
Our Global Quality Framework outlines how every KPMG professional contributes to delivering high quality across our business. These are mandatory actions and behaviors, built on our Values that have been our guide throughout nearly the last 150 years.
Investing in quality
This past year, we continued to invest in our system of quality management as outlined above, global monitoring of audit quality, and enhanced support. We're expanding access and training for leading-edge technology and tools for our engagement teams, such as KPMG Clara, our smart audit platform, to help drive consistency, collaboration and efficiency.
KPMG Clara delivers advanced digital capabilities
Reducing silos that enable collaboration
To reduce silos and encourage global consistency, the KPMG global organisation established a new global delivery network ("KDN"), which was created to provide large scale cross-functional capabilities and technology through a network of delivery centers. KDN includes a multi-tiered global sales and delivery support organisation that harnesses the power of KPMG teams globally and transforms how KPMG firms and people work together for better, helping to deliver a more seamless client experience across the globe.
Implementing consistency
Creating the right environment to deliver quality for our clients requires strong governance and practice management standards. This explains why the KPMG International Global Board implemented governance changes to achieve greater levels of consistency and accountability across the entire organisation. All KPMG firms are now committed to a common set of values, standards, and service quality expectations.
Together, we're making incredible strides for the better. Quality is what our profession is built on, and it is why KPMG will always be relentless in our approach to delivering it.
