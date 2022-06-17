Quality and integrity are the foundation that strengthen all areas of our business.

Improving our system of quality management is a continual evolving prerogative, and this year, we invested in new technologies and resources, while building a stronger culture of consistency and accountability across.

Our relentless focus on quality underpins our commitment to serve the public interest, drives our ambition to be the most trusted and trustworthy professional services organisation and delivers on ESG commitments, as outlined in KPMG: Our Impact Plan.