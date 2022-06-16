There is increased pressure on organisations to feature environmental, social and governance aspects ("ESG") in their strategies and objectives, to manage ESG-related risks and to report ESG matters in a transparent manner. Although regulation is still evolving and not all companies are directly impacted by ESG obligatory disclosure rules, there is a general expectation for companies to commit themselves to the relevant ESG efforts. Rightly so, companies want to be ahead of the curve on ESG, particularly from a governance perspective and how they are responding to ESG aspects. Failure to do so may pose reputational, financial, regulatory and other risks.

Whilst there is no doubt that it is time for companies to invest in their ESG strategies, it is equally important that such strategies are executed in a structured manner. Firstly, companies need to carry out an ESG gap analysis to obtain an understanding of existing efforts that fall under the ESG framework. This would subsequently enable them to consider additional factors as part of the ESG risk assessment for the future-state operating model and develop a practical transformation roadmap and supporting plan to achieve its objectives in an efficient and structured manner. This also provides the platform to those charged with governance and executive teams to obtain a clear understanding of ESG implications and the manner with which ESG dovetails with the organisation, allowing for the appropriate level of challenge and Board oversight.

As the third line within organisations, the Internal Auditor is well-positioned to support companies in their ESG efforts in providing objective insights, assurance and advice and can play an integral part to their ESG response. The Institute of Internal Auditors ("IIA") in its White Paper published in 2021 'Internal Audit's Role in ESG Reporting', also noted that "Internal audit can and should play a significant role in an organisation's ESG journey. It can add value in an advisory capacity by helping to identify and establish a functional ESG control environment. It also can offer critical assurance support by providing an independent and objective review of the effectiveness of ESG risk assessments, responses, and controls. Additionally, internal audit functions that operate in conformance with the IIA's globally recognized standards are well-positioned to help their organizations apply established, credible internal control frameworks to their ESG efforts."