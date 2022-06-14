Starting from 20 June 2022, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMC) will resume merger and concerted action controls in Ukraine as usual, which means that standard merger and concerted action control rules and timelines will apply during the martial law in Ukraine and afterwards. Until then, the AMC?s earlier Guidelines on the filing and consideration of applications for merger clearances and concerted actions during martial law (Guidelines) shall apply to all merger and concerted action applications submitted to the authority during 30 March 2022 - 17 June 2022 (inclusive).

The AMC also renews consideration of all earlier postponed applications. All those applied to the AMC under special regime provided by the Guidelines would now be free to choose whether to proceed with special procedure provided by the Guidelines or switch to a general procedure.

To remind, due to the introduction of martial law in Ukraine on 24 February 2022, the operations of the AMC have been adjusted or suspended in a number of ways. As a result, on 30 March 2022 the AMC adopted Guidelines.

For more details about the Guidelines, please see our legal alert here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.