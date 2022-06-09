TMF Group - in partnership with Private Equity Wire - explores the current trends and future opportunities in the global private debt market.

Based on a global survey of leading GPs in the private debt space, this year's edition offers a deeper understanding of current trends, as well as insights into expectations on how this asset class will develop over the next 12 months.

Download your copy of the report to dive into the results and learn more about four key areas:

investment, exposure and performance

business operations, concerns and priorities

ESG

portfolio monitoring and technology

Download here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.