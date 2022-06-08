Malta:
The Route To Peak Performance
Quantifying business performance can be challenging in any
company. Gauging the performance of a family business is even more
complex. For the sustainability of the business, financial results
are clearly important. However, maintaining the founder's
vision, a culture of entrepreneurialism and a reputation as
responsible owners are equally important contributors to its
regenerative power.
These are the unique and important factors for measuring the
performance of family businesses.
FAMILY OWNED BUSINESSES
