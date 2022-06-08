The STEP Project Global Consortium and KPMG Private Enterprise came together to explore the reasons behind the "regenerative superpower" of family businesses, with data collected from 2,439 family business leaders in an in-depth survey conducted in 70 countries, regions and territories between September and November 2021.

The benchmarking reports analyze data for a select number of questions from the global survey and explore the important characteristics of family businesses such as their entrepreneurial capabilities and the family's identification and emotional attachment to the business, which contribute to their financial, social and family performance.*

Please be advised that the benchmarking reports should not be read in isolation to the Global Family Business Report "The regenerative power of family businesses – Transgenerational entrepreneurship" (PDF 927.3 KB).

* Benchmarking reports are available for countries, regions and territories with 35 or more survey responses.

