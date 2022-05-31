ARTICLE

With an ongoing drive for innovation, Mauritius has banked upon its existing conducive business eco-system to further startup and technopreneur initiatives. Being an attractive financial jurisdiction for foreign investors, Mauritius has reiterated its support for innovation through startup friendly policies such as innovative grants, funding strategies and incentives for innovation.

The schemes adopted by Mauritius for startups and technopreneurs is set to strengthen the economy and cater for future development and employment in an evolving business environment.

