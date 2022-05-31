Mauritius:
Creating An Enabling Ecosystem For Startups And Technopreneurs
31 May 2022
AXIS Fiduciary Ltd
With an ongoing drive for innovation, Mauritius has banked upon
its existing conducive business eco-system to further startup and
technopreneur initiatives. Being an attractive financial
jurisdiction for foreign investors, Mauritius has reiterated its
support for innovation through startup friendly policies such as
innovative grants, funding strategies and incentives for
innovation.
The schemes adopted by Mauritius for startups and technopreneurs
is set to strengthen the economy and cater for future development
and employment in an evolving business environment.
