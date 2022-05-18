Luxembourg is positioned as Europe's leading location for alternative fund vehicles. Certain Luxembourg limited partnerships have become the go-to form of entity for many managers seeking to establish a fund structure in Europe. This webcast touches on a number of the practicalities associated with forming a Luxembourg limited partnership, including tax related aspects.
Featured partners: Michelle Barry and Jean-Dominique Morelli
