Ken Siegel spoke to Law.com International about how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed how law firms in Japan have looked for new avenues of growth.

According to Ken, Big Tech has been expanding aggressively into Japan in recent years, and this influx of foreign direct investment has coincided with a tightening of antitrust regulations. Japan's antitrust regulatory authority has stepped up investigations of foreign companies investing in Japan and has introduced stricter regulatory requirements in order to protect national security under the country's revised foreign exchange and trade regime. This has raised compliance challenges for foreign investors to an unseen level, Ken said.

"We are seeing much more consultation required around inbound tender offers and acquisitions or investments than we have historically," Ken said, noting that this has become an important offering by Morrison Foerster's M&A practice in Japan.

Read the full article (subscription required).

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved