Luxembourg:
Law On The Investment Company In Risk Capital („SICAR") - Update May 2022
06 May 2022
ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme
This brochure contains the amended Law of 15 June 2004 relating
to the investment company in risk capital ("SICAR").
Cette brochure contient la loi modifiée du 15 juin 2004
relative à la société d'investissement en
capital à risque (« SICAR »).
EHP-SICAR-Law-FR-ENG.pdf
