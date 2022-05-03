ARTICLE

Proposed Addition of the Cayman Islands to the EU AML List

On 7 January 2022, the European Commission adopted a delegated regulation proposing revision of its EU's High Risk Third Countries List (the EU AML List) to add nine countries, including the Cayman Islands.

The EU Securitisation Regulations prohibit the establishment of securitisation special purpose vehicles (SPVs) established in non-EU jurisdictions that are included on the EU AML List.

The addition of the Cayman Islands to the EU AML List will be published in the EU's Official Journal on 21 February 2022 and the updated EU AML List will enter into force on 13 March 2022.

EU entities are expected to be prohibited from investing into notes (or other instruments) issued by a Cayman Islands securitisation SPV from the date the updated EU AML List becomes effective, with adverse repercussions for certain Collateralized Loan Obligation transactions (CLOs)

Conyers' "Bermuda CLO" Solution

Conyers is uniquely placed to offer all required Bermuda legal, corporate, trust and fiduciary services for both CLOs and other structured products, including: incorporation, directorship, trust, administration, regulatory, compliance, listing and liquidation services.

Structured Finance Practice: Conyers has proven and longstanding expertise to advise on the full range of securitisation transactions, including CLOs, repackaging transactions, asset-backed securitizations, insurance linked securities, collateralised bond offerings, note programmes, commercial paper and depository receipt programmes, and other structured products.

Conyers Client Services

Conyers is uniquely positioned in Bermuda, where we are able to provide all corporate and trust services required for the establishment of a trust to hold the shares of SPVs and the incorporation and ongoing administration of SPVs.

Our Corporate Services offering includes:

Incorporation services for SPVs

Providing a registered office address and manage communication for the SPV

Ensuring all statutory and regulatory filings are managed for the SPV and comply with relevant laws and regulations

Providing independent directors resident in Bermuda to the SPV

Providing corporate secretarial services to the SPV and maintain corporate documents

Providing Registrar services to the SPV

Reviewing transaction documents and implementation of administration on deal closing and annual administrator obligations

Liaising with third-party transaction parties

Liaising with regulatory bodies

Our Trust Services offering includes:

Establishing a trust to hold the shares of the SPV

Providing trustee services

Regulatory and Compliance Services:

Facilitating Bermuda compliance with:

US FATCA and Common Reporting Standards

Anti-Money Laundering regimes

Economic substance regimes

Beneficial ownership regimes

Liquidations:

Providing a liquidator for a simple voluntary liquidation

Preparing a liquidation plan for more complicated dissolutions

Advising on questions of complex insolvency law and restructurings

About Bermuda

Bermuda is a well-established offshore jurisdiction and a highly respected place to do offshore business. It offers a neutral and business-friendly platform enabling parties around the world with different laws, regulations and taxes to do business with each other efficiently and effectively.

Bermuda is fully recognised for operating to highest international standards, including by international standard-setting agencies such as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the OECD. Bermuda is on the EU AML Whitelist with the last full FATF review having been completed recently in January 2020.

Bermuda has specialized laws, regulations, products and expertise for global transactions and investments that make for a commercial and efficient business environment. It is well placed to develop and administer CLO products.

As a British Overseas Territory similar to the Cayman Islands, Bermuda has a legal system based on English law with independent courts. It meets the highest international standards of regulatory compliance for taxation, anti-money laundering and insurance. It is a tax-free environment. Bermuda is located one hour ahead of the US East Coast, making for added convenience for businesses operating in the US.

