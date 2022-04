ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Egypt

Understanding The New Companies And Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2019 – Part 1 Marcus-Okoko & Co The New Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2019 was signed into law by President Buhari on the 7th of August 2020.

Tenets Of Company Secretarial Services In Nigeria Marcus-Okoko & Co The idea of a company secretary has over time transcended beyond the clerical and administrative responsibilities associated with the role.

The Companies And Allied Matters Act 2020 – What You Need To Know - Part 12 – Directors Under The Cama 2020 Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie The Companies and Allied Matters Act Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 was initially made law in Nigeria in 1990 as a decree of the military government.

Steps To Follow To Register A Non-Governmental Organization ("Ngo") Lex Artifex, LLP A Non-Governmental Organization ("NGO") is a body or association of persons registered as "Incorporated Trustees" under Section 590 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, Cap C20 Laws of the Federation 2010...

Regulatory Update: Introduction Of Credit Guarantee Companies In Nigeria Pavestones Legal On March 23, 2022, the Central Bank of Nigeria ("CBN") issued Guidelines for the Regulation and Supervision of Credit Guarantee Companies ("CGC") in Nigeria (the "Guidelines").