ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Has WFH/hybrid culture enabled businesses to broaden their talent search? What impact has this had on employment and skills availability in your jurisdiction?

Worldwide, remote working has become the 'new normal' thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. In Thailand, being able to work from home or in a hybrid model seems to be one of the new requirements that both Thai and foreign candidates are searching for in their career. Since most private entities, and even government sectors, are willing to offer their employees remote work, it seems to be a disadvantage for companies that do not adopt this approach.

Top professional workers certainly know their worth and value. These skilled people have a lot of opportunities offered to them, which allow them to opt for the best option available. The practice of remote work allows them to, perhaps, have a better work-life balance, as they can efficiently manage their time. Thailand, especially Bangkok, is well- known for bad traffic: for the employee, time spent on travelling to and from the office could take about 2-3 hours a day (or even longer) and this period could have been spent more productively, and wisely, on actual work. Working from home could save both time and cost on travelling. In some cases, they could even save their accommodation cost, since it would be unnecessary for them to relocate to somewhere near the office.

Therefore, going forward, it might be necessary for companies to step up and adapt to this new recruitment culture to be able to acquire talented candidates and be able to compete with their competitors in the market. Traditional daily office working from 9 to 6 may no longer be suitable for companies to keep and recruit talent. Thai companies (with few or no foreign workers) are not accustomed to this new normal and they will be hard pressed to keep up with innovative companies that are willing to change their culture.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.