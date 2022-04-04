Chambers Europe once again ranked Castrén & Snellman among Finland's best law firms in its annual publication. Castrén & Snellman's services were placed in the top two bands in 11 of the surveyed categories, and 28 of our leading experts were ranked. In addition, Castrén & Snellman was shortlisted again for Finland Law Firm of the Year in the Chambers Europe Awards 2022.

C&S Services ranked in top two bands in Finland in the following categories:

Banking & Finance

Capital Markets

Competition/European Law

Corporate/M&A

Dispute Resolution

Employment

Energy & Natural Resources

Intellectual Property

Real Estate

Restructuring/Insolvency

TMT

Here are a few of the client comments we received:

Banking & Finance: 'The lawyers have the ability to execute the most complex transactions.'

Capital Markets: 'Clients describe the firm as "one of the leading players in capital markets."'

Corporate/M&A: 'One client appreciates that "the lawyers have really deep expertise" and "give input on the strategic matters."'

'Another client enthuses: "The lawyers provided us with expertise and market knowledge to a very detailed level."'

Dispute Resolution: 'One client remarks that the team provides "a perspective regarding the possible alternatives as well as a thorough outcome as a recommendation to the client."'

'"The team has managed the case very well in terms of substance and schedule. They have been very approachable and easy to deal with," a client says, adding: "I also appreciate their attention to strategic and tactical considerations as well as details."'

Employment: 'Castrén & Snellman stands out by having not only business-minded partners, but also senior associates and counsels who are extremely aware of the commercial needs and challenges of their clients; they have proven that they are the best and most consistent, which is why our most complex and high-profile cases continue to go to them.'

Restructuring/Insolvency: 'A client praises the firm for its capacity to draw on a broad range of expertise, with one noting: "Castrén & Snellman has been able to provide us with all necessary services."'

The rankings are based on client feedback, supplemented by background information provided by law firms. For a more detailed look at the rankings, please visit the Chambers Europe website.

