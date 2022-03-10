GLOBAL M&A OUTLOOK 2022

Pablo García-Nieto, socio del área de mercantil, nos expone en este vídeo, las principales claves de la nueva guía publicada por Herbert Smith Freehills sobre el mercado de M&A global para el año 2022.

Pablo García-Nieto, partner of the corporate practice, highlights the main features of Herbert Smith Freehills' new guide on the outlook for the global M&A market in 2022.

