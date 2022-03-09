Withers represented Bear Logi in merger with EQT AB

International law firm Withers recently represented co-CEOs Matthew Zann and James Muir in the sale of Bear Logi to EQT Exeter.

Bear Logi is a value-add logistics investment manager based in Tokyo and Seoul focused on acquisitions, development, construction and leasing, with extensive knowledge of the Japanese and Korean logistics markets. EQT Exeter is a global real estate solutions provider serving corporate and consumer tenants, and is among the largest real estate investment managers in the world focused on acquiring, developing and managing logistics/industrial, office, life science and residential properties in Europe, the Americas and Asia.

The acquisition of Bear Logi into the EQT stable will further strengthen EQT's presence in Asia. Following the merger, the expanded EQT team (including Matthew and Jim) will, together with EQT Exeter's China Logistics team, create an EQT Exeter APAC Logistics platform, with the ambition of building on existing strategies of acquiring and developing logistics properties in Tier 1 cities and logistic hubs across Japan, Korea and China.

The Withers team was led by Singapore-based Corporate and Funds partner Daniel Yong, and Tokyo-based Funds partners Koji Yamamoto and Yoshiyuki Omori, with the support of senior associate Lui Yu Kwang and associates Wataru Sasaki and Tung Teck Huat.

Daniel Yong comments: "We are privileged to have been able to assist Bear Logi in this significant cross-border transaction involving our colleagues in the Singapore, Japan and London offices, which integrates Matthew and Jim into the senior EQT Asia management team, further enhancing EQT's vision of creating a pan-Asia logistics platform."

Jim Muir comments: "We are excited to join forces with EQT Exeter, and the broader EQT platform. The scale and experience of the Withers team has been instrumental in this project, with its global network of expertise and impressive service delivery."

