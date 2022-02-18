Malgorzata focuses on compliance and regulatory issues. Her specialized know-how supplements her broad and deep experience in handling corporate matters in, amongst others, the financial, banking, and real estate sectors.

Penteris is a European law firm committed to keeping clients ahead of the market with a mantra of "getting things done" and "building long-term relations".

Corporate sustainability reporting data is an integral step in attaining transparency and attracting investors and stakeholders. New European Union legislation is forcing companies to face up to the challenge of improving and developing their reporting standards.

Corporate Accountability

Over the past two years, companies have been challenged by the 'new normal' of the pandemic age. 2022 will be even more demanding. Companies will be forced to reshape their business strategies due to new climate-related challenges and unforeseen world events.

Focusing on Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") is a must. Investors and customers are increasingly more concerned with the impact products, services, and companies have on the world. Corporate action and accountability is expected, and enterprises must adopt a broader understanding of 'success'.

Transparency becomes the new regulatory expectation. In the upcoming years, companies will intensify their actions revolving around the climate and civic responsibility. "People and planet" must play a significant role in the business. The continued emphasis on ESG issues has already resulted in some legal regulations addressed to large companies.

Large public-interest entities with more than 500 employees functioning within the EU already deal with non-financial reporting by disclosing information on how they deal with social and environmental challenges by way of the so-called "Non-Financial Reporting Directive".

Corporate Transparency

The "NFRD" (as it is also known) introduced a "double materiality" perspective linking companies' reporting duties on how sustainability issues affect their business with information about their impact on people and the environment. However, many observed doubts and deficiencies in reporting have inevitably resulted in an "accountability gap."

In 2017 the European Commission published its detailed guidelines on how these companies should disclose environmental and social information supplemented later by climate-related issues.

Large corporations already focus on setting, measuring, and monitoring sustainability commitments. They must do their best to qualify as 'sustainable' for the benefit of potential investors. The line between transparency and accountability is more blurred than ever before. Therefore, there will be increased demands for corporate accountability and reporting rather than listening to tenuous promises.

Corporate Sustainability

After taking that first step in reporting ESG, further challenges await. The busy bees at the European Commission recently adopted a proposal for a "Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive" (CSRD). This places reporting requirements on all large companies and all companies listed on regulated markets. CSRD significantly upgrades and expands the disclosure requirements related to sustainability reporting. It also applies to all large companies (listed or not) meeting two of the following criteria: (i) a balance sheet total of EUR 20m, (ii) net turnover of EUR 40m, and (iii) at least 250 employees on average during the financial year.

The goal of the CSRD is to provide shareholders and stakeholders with clear information on how companies deal with their impact on society and the environment. The proposal also implements double materiality and brings together the above-mentioned "impacts inward" and "impacts outward". This means that companies will now calculate not only their financials but also measure their impact on the world – a bold move and new direction for the world of compliance. Large companies will need to provide reports that follow these new sustainability reporting standards (with simplified exceptions for smaller companies).

In other words, sustainability is encroaching into our corporate life on all fronts, and auditors will be able to evaluate this information in management reports. In addition, companies will also need to digitally tag sustainability information into a centralised platform allowing access to publicly disclosed information on financial services, capital markets and sustainability (the so-called European Single Access Point).

Discussion over the final proposal between is ongoing, but we can assume that new legislation will be adopted in 2022. Consequently, companies will be required to apply these standards to reports published in 2024 covering the financial year 2023.

