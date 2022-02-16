ARTICLE

At the end of the past year, a large American IT company EPAM Systems Inc. registered its presence in the Kyrgyz Republic. Grata International, being a legal advisor to EPAM Systems Inc., accompanied all the necessary processes related to entering the Kyrgyz market. To date, on the basis of the decision of the expert council, EPAM Systems, Inc. in Kyrgyzstan is officially registered as a resident of the High Technology Park of the Kyrgyz Republic.

EPAM Systems, Inc. is a large American IT company founded in 1993. The company is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania and has offices in more than 40 countries with more than 52,000 employees worldwide. To date, the market capitalization of EPAM Systems, Inc. is almost 40 billion US dollars.

