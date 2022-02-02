ARTICLE

Recent changes to Bermuda's Segregated Accounts Companies Act now mean that a product analogous to a Delaware Series LLC can be created in Bermuda. Previously, statutory segregation was only available for companies limited by shares but this has now been extended to limited liability companies as well. We have seen a lot of interest in the digital asset space for different types of segregated vehicles, we expect this trend to continue. Bermuda is emerging as a FinTech hub and with that we are seeing more innovative financial products and services, including NFTs and tokenised funds. In addition, Bermuda is playing its part in accelerating action to address climate change and ESG. We are expecting to see some innovative fund solutions relating to climate change risk, facilitated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority's new dedicated Innovation and ESG subject matter expert team specialising in this area and the related new regulatory sandbox.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.