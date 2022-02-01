With an abundance of capital in global markets and limited opportunities to invest in, we saw a rise of 'SPACs' in Europe in 2021. Will 2022 become the year of de-SPAC transactions? And will de-SPAC transactions become a true alternative to a traditional IPO or private M&A? We dive into these questions in our new NOW-podcast episode "2022: Let's de-SPAC!".

360-degree perspective

A SPAC, or Special Purpose Acquisition Company, is a vehicle that raises capital by means of an initial public offering (or IPO) with the intention to purchase a non-listed company in the relatively near term. This year many of the SPACs that were launched in 2021 will be looking to actually acquire a company with which they can 'de-SPAC'.

In this podcast-episode we take a 360-degree perspective and look at the de-SPAC trend from different angles. This episode features three members of the Loyens & Loeff Capital Markets team: Michel van Agt (partner) and Menno Baks (counsel) from Amsterdam and Noémi Gémesi (counsel) from Luxembourg. By integrating their views, the podcast gives you the most important takeaways on de-SPAC transactions for businesses in and beyond the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

Up to date in 25 minutes

Curious to learn about the ins & outs regarding de-SPAC transactions? Tune into our podcast via the button or your favorite podcast player, which you find below. Listening will take approximately 25 minutes of your time.

