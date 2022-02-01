ARTICLE

The Luxembourg Register of Commerce and Companies (RCS) announced in a public communication that, starting end of March 2022, entities registered with the RCS will have to communicate a Luxembourg national identification number for any natural person registered with the RCS.

If the natural person to be registered with the RCS does not have a Luxembourg national identification number, Luxembourg Business Register will issue one at acceptance of the application for registration in the RCS.

In this respect, the following information will have to be provided via a dedicated application form:

first name and family name

nationality

gender

private address

ID card or passport

proof of residence

This information (and applicable supporting documents proving this information) will not be publicly available and will only be communicated to RCS for the purposes of creating a Luxembourg national identification number.

The RCS will provide a reasonable and sufficient period (yet to be determined) to adapt to the new requirements. After that grand-fathering period, the communication of a Luxembourg national identification number will be mandatory and no filing will be possible without providing it.

We advise that all entities registered with the RCS start gathering the Luxembourg national identification numbers of the individuals registered in their files or the information required for the creation of such Luxembourg national identification numbers as soon as possible in order to meet the deadline.

