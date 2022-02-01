ARTICLE

Ghana's beverage sector has seen a number of significant changes over the last three decades in the area of production, consumption and distribution. In this episode, Anita Nkrumah, Head of Research and Business Development at Firmus Advisory joins Edem Seshie to discuss some insights shared in the 2021 Beverage Sector Report. Detailed insights are captured in the full report on https://firmusadvisory.com/2021-beverage-report/.

