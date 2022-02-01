Ghana:
An Overview Of The Beverage Market In Ghana (Podcast)
01 February 2022
Firmus Advisory
Ghana's beverage sector has seen a number of significant
changes over the last three decades in the area of production,
consumption and distribution. In this episode, Anita Nkrumah,
Head of Research and Business Development at Firmus Advisory
joins Edem Seshie to discuss some insights shared in the 2021
Beverage Sector Report. Detailed insights are captured in the full
report on https://firmusadvisory.com/2021-beverage-report/.
