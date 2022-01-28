ARTICLE

We predict that in 2022 BVI will continue to be the go to jurisdiction for clients who want a fast and efficient route to market. BVI continues to be very popular with emerging managers across Asia, EMEA and the Americas, with the BVI Approved Manager regime continuing to provide an excellent solution. We will be looking out in 2022 for the awaited tailored BVI regime for virtual asset service providers and continuing to advise clients on the regulatory perimeter and all aspects of regulatory compliance, as well as on developments across the regulatory framework. We also expect a continuing stream of M&A activity and related demand for regulatory due diligence projects and change of control applications in relation to licensees.

