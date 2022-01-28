British Virgin Islands:
Popular Choice For Emerging Managers & Efficient Structures
We predict that in 2022 BVI will continue to be the go to
jurisdiction for clients who want a fast and efficient route to
market. BVI continues to be very popular with emerging managers
across Asia, EMEA and the Americas, with the BVI Approved Manager
regime continuing to provide an excellent solution. We will be
looking out in 2022 for the awaited tailored BVI regime for virtual
asset service providers and continuing to advise clients on the
regulatory perimeter and all aspects of regulatory compliance, as
well as on developments across the regulatory framework. We also
expect a continuing stream of M&A activity and related demand
for regulatory due diligence projects and change of control
applications in relation to licensees.
