Nos experts Pierre Hédouin et Pierre Wauthier détailleront lors de ce webinar le lien entre la fin de bail et la cessation d'activité et rappelleront les différentes contraintes et notamment celles en matière d'établissements classés.

1139690a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.