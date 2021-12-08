ARTICLE

Nos experts Pierre Hédouin et Pierre Wauthier détailleront lors de ce webinar le lien entre la fin de bail et la cessation d'activité et rappelleront les différentes contraintes et notamment celles en matière d'établissements classés.

