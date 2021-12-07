The structuring of M&A transactions, both national and international, requires careful preparation, including due diligence.

The conclusions obtained as a result of due diligence allow us to identify the main risks associated with the planned transaction, effectively negotiate the price and other commercial terms of the transaction, and include in the transaction documentation mechanisms to eliminate or minimize the identified risks.

A team of leading specialists from the corporate law practice of GRATA International from Azerbaijan, Georgia and Russia prepared brief reviews on the specifics of due diligence in the framework of mergers and acquisitions in these countries. The reviews address issues such as:

scope (range of issues) of due diligence for the purposes of mergers and acquisitions;

sources and procedure for access to information for due diligence;

content of the audit report.

