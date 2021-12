ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The aim of the EU Taxonomy is to create an EU-wide classification system, establishing a list of sustainable economic activities. The idea is to provide companies, investors and policymakers with a science-based transparency tool to recognise economic activities that contribute substantially to sustainability objectives.

Learn more by watching our dedicated video:

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.