With a significant uplift in special purpose acquisition companies in the US over the past couple of years, and with opportunities for increased SPAC activity in Europe, the advantages of offshore SPAC structures are more relevant than ever.

We have prepared a comparison of the suitability of various offshore jurisdictions as a domicile for SPAC entities.

Although Delaware has typically been the jurisdiction of choice for US SPACs, each of the five offshore jurisdictions covered provide a viable alternative for both US and European SPACs. They are mature offshore financial centres, with stable political systems and well-developed common law. Their flexible company law legislation, light touch regulation and competitive operating costs mark them out as genuine contenders.

