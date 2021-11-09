ARTICLE

The Parliament recently adopted changes in the new Decree № 768/36390 which forces to disclose an ownership of legal entities in Ukraine.

The submission deadline was extended from 3 months to one year. Therefore, till July 11, 2022, all legal entities will have to submit documents to the publicly available State UBO Registry. Data about beneficiaries, ownership structure and the business itself must be updated yearly. The state registrar requires the following documents:

Application from a legal entity (form #2 or #4) Ownership structure explanations Certificate of the registration Information about ultimate beneficiary owners (UBO) .

