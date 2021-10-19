ARTICLE

Given the increased scrutiny applied to offshore entities in the current global climate and the introduction of regulatory requirements such as economic substance regimes, beneficial ownership reporting and global minimum tax requirements, it is more important than ever to ensure that the administration of your British Virgin Islands (BVI) entities is handled by a corporate service provider with the experience and expertise to ensure that you and your BVI entities are kept fully up-to-date and compliant with your legal obligations.

Conyers Corporate Services was established in the British Virgin Islands in 1988 and we have been at the heart of the jurisdiction's development as an international financial centre ever since; providing registered agent, registered office, corporate secretarial, director and authorised representative services to top-tier international clients and multinational groups. Conyers has, since its inception, consistently applied international standards including "know your client" due diligence processes and acts as corporate secretary for all BVI companies incorporated with us, ensuring that the books and records of the companies are properly maintained.

Conyers Corporate Services works alongside our consistently top-ranked corporate, finance and dispute resolution BVI legal practices. Established in 1996, Conyers Dill & Pearman was the first international law firm in the British Virgin Islands. As an acknowledged market leader, we are well-placed to provide you with all the legal advice and services you need in the BVI.

Advantages of Conyers Corporate Services

1. Services provided locally: Our corporate services are provided from within the BVI by our experienced team who have a significant depth of experience of the BVI market and the administration of listed or regulated entities, multinational groups, trusts and other complex corporate structures. 2. All‐inclusive model: Unlike most of our competitors, we do not charge additional fees for certificates of incumbency, certified documents, preparing simple resolutions and other ordinary course secretarial tasks. Rather, our annual fee for each entity includes these services. 3. One-stop shop for offshore services : Our corporate services business is integrated with our legal business meaning that high-quality and timely legal advice is always on hand. Conyers offers seamless service between the law firm and corporate services provider ensuring clients receive round-the-clock services of a transactional legal team as appropriate. 4. Dedicated relationship team : Each corporate group with Conyers Corporate Services is allocated a dedicated relationship team to ensure you receive a fast and seamless service. 5. Making the move easy : If you are interested in moving your BVI entities to Conyers Corporate Services we will work with you to make the transfer as easy and seamless as possible. In particular we will liaise with your existing corporate services provider and complete all the required transfer paperwork on your behalf.

