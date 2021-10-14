Between October 4-6, 2021, Shearman & Sterling sponsored the World Hydrogen Congress. During the conference, partner Dan Feldman, Leader of Shearman & Sterling's Global Hydrogen Industry Team, was interviewed by Nadim Chaudhry of World Hydrogen Leaders. In the interview, Dan discusses the recent progress in the industry and the outlook for its future.

Shearman & Sterling's Global Hydrogen Industry Team has deep experience in all aspects of the hydrogen value chain, including hydrogen production and downstream project development and financing (including capital markets, private equity and project financing), technology; supply chain and distribution; and disputes. Our dedicated team of 30 partners based in New York, Houston, London, Paris, Rome, Milan, Munich, Frankfurt, Brussels, Sao Paolo, Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore, the UAE, and Riyadh, are ranked top-tier for projects, financing, M&A and disputes. We have a premier client list in the hydrogen sector, advising and representing NOCs, IOCs, lenders, developers, technology suppliers, engineering companies and contractors. We are also advisers on the largest and most complex projects and transactions, including the world's first green ammonia megaproject (currently under construction), the world's largest blue ammonia project and the world's largest turquoise hydrogen project.

Watch the full interview:

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.