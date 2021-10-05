Pour la version française, veuillez cliquer ici_

Die deutsche Fassung finden Sie hier_

Luxembourg, 30 September 2021 - Arendt has assisted in a de-SPAC transaction in the international healthcare industry involving Luxembourg: the family-owned Latin American pharmaceutical company Procaps Group has successfully closed its business combination with Union Acquisition Corp. II., resulting in the listing of the combined Luxembourg company Procaps Group, S.A. on the Nasdaq Global Market.

After a successful de-SPAC business combination operating in the sustainable energy sector in July 2021, Arendt acted as legal advisor to Procaps Group, a leading integrated international healthcare and pharmaceutical company, in the context of its business combination with Union Acquisition Corp. II, a publicly traded Cayman Islands special purpose acquisition company, creating a Luxembourg-based company listed on the Nasdaq Global Market.

The business combination aims to enable further investment in growth and new product categories, and to accelerate Procaps' global expansion and regional consolidation with an enhanced competitive position for the previously family owned company – as a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines, and hospital supplies reaching more than 50 markets in 13 countries on all five continents.

The business combination, referred to as a process of "de-SPACing", is the third transaction of its type in Luxembourg. It reflects the growing popularity of the SPAC phenomenon and Luxembourg's positioning as one of the main European de-SPAC hubs for publicly traded holding companies.

Arendt team involved:

Procaps Group, S.A. désormais cotée au Nasdaq Global Market

Luxembourg, 30 septembre 2021 – Arendt a conseillé une transaction de-SPAC dans le secteur de la santé à l'international, impliquant le Luxembourg : la société pharmaceutique familiale latino-américaine Procaps Group a conclu avec succès son regroupement d'entreprises avec Union Acquisition Corp. II – entraînant ainsi la cotation au Nasdaq Global Market de la société combinée luxembourgeoise Procaps Group, S.A.

Après le succès d'une opération de regroupement d'entreprises de-SPAC dans le secteur de l'énergie durable en juillet 2021, Arendt est intervenu en tant que conseiller juridique pour Procaps Group (une grande société internationale dans les secteurs de la santé et de la pharmacie) dans le cadre de son regroupement avec Union Acquisition Corp. II, une SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) cotée en bourse aux Îles Caïman. Cette opération a donné naissance à une société établie au Luxembourg et cotée au Nasdaq Global Market.

Cette opération permet de nouveaux investissements pour la croissance et dans de nouvelles catégories de produits, tout en accélérant l'expansion mondiale et la consolidation régionale de Procaps en tant que développeur de solutions pharmaceutiques et nutraceutiques, de médicaments et de fournitures hospitalières. Ce sur plus de 50 marchés, dans 13 pays sur les cinq continents, et tout en renforçant la compétitivité de cette entreprise jusqu'ici détenue par une famille.

Ce regroupement d'entreprises, défini comme un processus de « de-SPACing », est la troisième transaction de ce type au Luxembourg. Cela reflète la popularité croissante du phénomène SPAC ainsi que le positionnement du Luxembourg comme l'un des principaux centres de de-SPACing en Europe pour les holdings cotées en bourse.

L'équipe d'Arendt impliquée :

Procaps Group, S.A. jetzt an der Nasdaq Global Market notiert

Luxemburg, 30. September 2021 — Arendt hat an einer de-SPAC-Transaktion in der internationalen Gesundheitsbranche unter luxemburgischer Beteiligung mitgewirkt: Das im Familienbesitz befindliche lateinamerikanische Pharmaunternehmen Procaps Group hat seinen Zusammenschluss mit Union Acquisition Corp. II. erfolgreich abgeschlossen, was zur Notierung der luxemburgischen zusammengeführten Gesellschaft Procaps Group, S.A. am Nasdaq Global Market geführt hat.

Nach einem erfolgreichen Unternehmenszusammenschluss im Rahmen einer de-SPACing-Transaktion in der nachhaltigen Energiebranche im Juli 2021 hat Arendt als Rechtsberater die Procaps Group, ein führendes integriertes internationales Gesundheits- und Pharmaunternehmen, bei ihrem Zusammenschluss mit Union Acquisition Corp. II unterstützt, einer börsennotierten Special Purpose Acquisition Company auf den Cayman-Inseln, woraus ein am Nasdaq Global Market notiertes Unternehmen mit Sitz in Luxemburg hervorgegangen ist.

Ziel des Zusammenschlusses ist es, weitere Investitionen in Wachstum und neue Produktkategorien zu ermöglichen sowie die globale Expansion und regionale Konsolidierung von Procaps zu beschleunigen. Außerdem will das bisherige Familienunternehmen seine Wettbewerbsposition stärken, die es als Entwickler von pharmazeutischen und nutrazeutischen Lösungen, Arzneimitteln und Krankenhausbedarf auf mehr als 50 Märkten in 13 Ländern auf allen fünf Kontinenten innehat.

Der als de-SPACing" bezeichnete Zusammenschluss ist die dritte Transaktion ihrer Art in Luxemburg. Sie spiegelt die wachsende Beliebtheit von SPACs und Luxemburgs Positionierung als eines der wichtigsten de-SPAC-Hubs für börsennotierte Holdinggesellschaften wider.

Beratendes Arendt-Team:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.