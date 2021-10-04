ARTICLE

Vietnam: Investigate Anti-Dumping Of Some Table And Chair Products Imported Into Vietnam From China And Malaysia

On September 1st, 2021, the Vietnam Ministry of Industry and Trade has just issued Decision No. 2091/QD-BCT on investigating and applying anti-dumping measures to table and chair products originating from the People's Republic of China and Malaysia.

Accordingly, the investigation and application of anti-dumping measures on a number of table and chair products are classified under HS codes: 9401.30.00; 9401.40.00; 9401.61.00; 9401.69.90; 9401.71.00; 9401.79.90; 9401.80.00; 9401.90.40; 9401.90.92; 9401.90.99; 9403.30.00; 9403.60.90; 9403.90.90.

The investigation decision is issued based on the appraisal results in accordance with the provisions of the law on trade remedies for the Dossier of request for investigation and application of anti-dumping measures submitted by enterprises eligible enterprises to represent the domestic manufacturing industry.

Specifically, the valid Dossier of request for investigation and application of anti-dumping measures was filed by the Xuan Hoa Joint Stock Company and Hoa Phat Furniture Joint Stock Company from June 2021, as the plaintiff representing the domestic manufacturing industry.

The plaintiff alleges that "there is clear evidence that the dumped imported goods caused significant damage to the domestic industry" between July 2020 and June 2021.

From there, they proposed that the dumping margin for China's imported furniture products is 21.4-35.2%, Malaysia's is 24.9-32.4%, with the damage period for investigation is determined from July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2021.

After an investigation decision is issued, the Trade Remedies Department will send an investigation questionnaire to relevant parties to collect information, analyze and evaluate the allegations, including:

dumping behavior by Chinese and Malaysian exporters; damage to the domestic industry; and a causal relationship between dumping behavior and the damage to the domestic industry.

In necessary cases, based on the report of preliminary investigation results of the Trade Remedies Department, the Ministry of Industry and Trade may apply temporary anti-dumping measures to prevent dumping behavior from further causing significant damage to the domestic industry.

The Trade Remedies Department will verify and confirm the information provided by relevant parties before completing the final investigation conclusion on the case. At the same time, the Trade Remedies Department will also hold public consultations to create opportunities for relevant parties to directly exchange, provide information and express their views on the case.

The Trade Remedies Administration recommends that all organizations and individuals engaged in the activities of exporting, importing, distributing, trading, and using the investigated goods register as related parties and provide necessary information to the Trade Remedies Department to ensure their rights and interests as prescribed by law.

Decision 2091/QD-BCT can be downloaded here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.