Ágora, a tool that systematizes and orders data on acquisitions, outputs, and financing in Latin America, published the number of operations completed during January and August of this same year: 14, which translates into 3,836 million dollars, an amount that is 3,348 million dollars more than the accumulated during the same months of 2020.

Our partner, Xavier Rosales, participated in the most important operation in the first two quarters in Ecuador: the purchase of the Lumen business in Latin America by Stonepeak Partners. Countries such as the United States, Australia, Venezuela, Uruguay, Peru, Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, and Panama were also part of this operation.

"We have the pleasure of advising Lumen for several years," said Rosales for the medium. He also emphasizes that CorralRosales "has participated in different operations related to change of ownership and business focus, adjusting to the needs of the business sector mainly served by Lumen".

Without a doubt, working on this operation from Ecuador is a challenge since the transactions are subject to regulatory authorizations. Our partner points out that "the advantage is that the regulations applicable to these authorizations are clear, which allows adequate planning and predictability", making it possible to obtain permits in the shortest possible time.

Andrea Moya, a partner at CorralRosales also participated in the transaction. She believes that "there are three key elements in the current Ecuadorian situation: the adverse effects generated by the pandemic on the liquidity of companies, which have forced many of them to seek foreign investors; the change of government, which meant a shift towards a favorable environment for investors, and last but not least, the success of the vaccination plan, which has allowed the reactivation of the economy".

CorralRosales Operations

Our firm currently has 3 operations with $ 3,160,000,000 in total transactions.

Regarding the position in which CorralRosales finds itself, Moya explains that the number of clients has grown significantly. "We see it as a rebound from the pandemic and due to the need to adapt to a new reality. We also see it as an effect of the favorable environment that the new government has generated for business development", he adds.

Originally Published by LexLatin

