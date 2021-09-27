The Companies (Amendment) Regulations 2021 [P.U.(A) 339/2021] ('Amendment Regulations') were gazetted on 18 August 2021 and came into force on 19 August 2021.



The Amendment Regulations amend the Schedule of the Companies Regulations 2017 ('Principal Regulations') which provide for the fees payable to the Registrar for the lodgement of documents or any application or appeal for matters under the Companies Act 2016.



This article highlights the amendments effected under the Amendment Regulations.



New Item 32A



A new item 32A is inserted to provide that the fee payable in relation to the lodgement of notice on the increase of share capital of foreign company under section 567(3) of the Companies Act 2016 is the difference, if any, between the prescribed fee paid upon registration and the prescribed fee payable on the increase in share capital as provided under item 32 of the Schedule of the Principal Regulations.



Item 43



Item 43 of the Principal Regulations provides for the fee payable in relation to an application for information relating to a company or corporation through electronic means or otherwise. The scope of this item is expanded by replacing the words "relating to company or corporation" with the words "lodged under the Act".



Item 45



Item 45 of the Principal Regulations provides for the fee payable in relation to an application for the issuance of any certificate or copy of certificate relating to company. The scope of this item is expanded by replacing the words "relating to company" with the words "under the Act".



Item 47



Item 47 of the Principal Regulations provides for the fee payable in relation to an application for confirmation by the Registrar relating to information of company. The scope of this item is expanded by adding the words ", shareholder, director, secretary, auditor or liquidator of any company" after the word "company".



Item 48



Item 48 of the Principal Regulations provides for the fee payable in relation to the lodgement of any document relating to a company that is not specifically mentioned in the Schedule of the Principal Regulations. The scope of this item is expanded by adding the words "or application" after the word "document".



Comments



Although the Amendment Regulations expand the range of items for which fees are payable to the Registrar under the Principal Regulations, the amendments to Items 43, 45 and 47 are to be welcomed as they provide clarity on the Registrar's right to provide services in relation to the matters that are now added to the Schedule of the Principal Regulations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.