ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Law of 6 August 2021 ("Law"), which entered into force on 16 August 2021, removes uncertainty as to the non-application of a specific criminal law provision of the Luxembourg law of 10 August 1915 on commercial companies to financial assistance for S.à r.ls on the grounds that for this type of company, where shares (parts sociales) are not freely transferable, a more flexible regime should apply.

For more information on the rationale and impact of the change, please read here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.