Singapore – August 11, 2021 – Cooley advised SoftBank Vision Fund 2 on leading India-based sales readiness company Mindtickle's $100 million Series E financing round, which brings the software company's valuation to $1.2 billion. Lawyers Matthew Bartus, Rishab Kumar and Nikita Appaswami led the Cooley team advising SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

Existing investors Norwest Venture Partners, Canaan, NewView Capital and Qualcomm Ventures also participated in the funding round. Mindtickle will use the new capital to help meet the continued growth in market demand for sales readiness technologies.

Mindtickle helps revenue leaders at world-class companies prepare to grow revenue by increasing their knowledge, understanding ideal sales behaviors and adapting to change. Dozens of Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 companies use Mindtickle to define excellence, build knowledge, align content, analyze performance and optimize behavior throughout their sales organizations.

