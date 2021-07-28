ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On July 16, 2021, Latin Lawyer, the international media dedicated to the legal sector, shared the transaction involving the Dutch company AkzoNobel; this company specializes in decorative and industrial paint and chemical products. CorralRosales acted as a legal advisor in Ecuador.

Through this multinational transaction closed on June 29, AkzoNobel acquired the Orbis Group, a Colombian business conglomerate with several subsidiary companies dedicated to manufacturing paint and derived chemical products. This conglomerate operates in 16 Latin American countries.

The transaction is still pending regulatory approval in several countries and is expected to be finalized by the end of this year.

In addition to having the advice of CorralRosales in Ecuador, the following firms also contributed to the transaction:

AkzoNobel advisers: Baker McKenzie in Colombia, Arias in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama.

Grupo Orbis Advisors: Posse Herrera Ruiz in Colombia, BLP in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, and Robalino Law in Ecuador.

If you want to see the full article (under registration), click here.

Originally Published by Latin Lawyer

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.