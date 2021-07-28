Ecuador:
Multiple Firms Help Dutch Paint Company Expand In Latin America
28 July 2021
CorralRosales
On July 16, 2021, Latin Lawyer, the international media
dedicated to the legal sector, shared the transaction involving the
Dutch company AkzoNobel; this company specializes in decorative and
industrial paint and chemical products. CorralRosales acted as a
legal advisor in Ecuador.
Through this multinational transaction closed on June 29,
AkzoNobel acquired the Orbis Group, a Colombian business
conglomerate with several subsidiary companies dedicated to
manufacturing paint and derived chemical products. This
conglomerate operates in 16 Latin American countries.
The transaction is still pending regulatory approval in several
countries and is expected to be finalized by the end of this
year.
In addition to having the advice of CorralRosales in Ecuador,
the following firms also contributed to the transaction:
AkzoNobel advisers: Baker McKenzie in Colombia, Arias in Costa
Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama.
Grupo Orbis Advisors: Posse Herrera Ruiz in Colombia, BLP in
Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, and
Robalino Law in Ecuador.
Originally Published by Latin Lawyer
